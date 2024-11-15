Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 850,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
See Also
