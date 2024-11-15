Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 147,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 640,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAI. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $612.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 882.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exscientia by 108.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 202,377 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth $115,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

