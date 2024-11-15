FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 15,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,502. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,363.25. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

