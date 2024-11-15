Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,863 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.97.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

