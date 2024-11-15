Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

