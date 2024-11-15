Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.6% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 809,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.55 and a fifty-two week high of $186.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

