Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
