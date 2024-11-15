First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,119 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $109.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
