First Long Island Investors LLC Has $62.19 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNH traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $592.59. The stock had a trading volume of 778,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.