First Long Island Investors LLC Has $9.90 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,340. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

