First Long Island Investors LLC Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded down $12.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.80. The company had a trading volume of 350,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.