First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 134 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,044.00. 147,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $708.75 and a 1 year high of $1,068.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $965.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $867.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

