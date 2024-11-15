First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 44,893 shares.The stock last traded at $81.42 and had previously closed at $81.16.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
