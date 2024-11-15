First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 44,893 shares.The stock last traded at $81.42 and had previously closed at $81.16.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

