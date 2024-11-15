First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.56. 1,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.
The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
