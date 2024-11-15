First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.56. 1,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

