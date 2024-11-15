First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SDVY stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.