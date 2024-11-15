Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $35.22. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 3,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

