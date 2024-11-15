Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of FSI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 61,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,003. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $48.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

