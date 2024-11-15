Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $94.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

