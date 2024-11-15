Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.79% of Fortis worth $178,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Fortis by 19.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 278,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Fortis by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 61,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 865,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $46.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.26. Fortis had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.85%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

