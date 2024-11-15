Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,659,366 shares changing hands.

Fox Marble Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The firm has a market cap of £5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.35.

Fox Marble Company Profile

Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

