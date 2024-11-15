Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as low as $36.00. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile
Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frederick County Bancorp (MD)
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.