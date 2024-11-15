Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 443,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.