FS Bancorp Authorizes Additional Share RepurchasesMOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA – November 15, 2024 – FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (“Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (“Bank”) recently announced the completion of a $5.0 mi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FS Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
