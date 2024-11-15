FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $326.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $349.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

