FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 92 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $837.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $729.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

