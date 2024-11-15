FY2025 EPS Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Boosted by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.90. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

