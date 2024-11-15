Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.