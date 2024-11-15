Gouws Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,143. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.75 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The company has a market cap of $488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

