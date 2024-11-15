Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -5.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 293.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $506,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

