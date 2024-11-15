Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -5.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Further Reading
