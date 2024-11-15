Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,641. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $4,685,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 246,773 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

