GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 379,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
