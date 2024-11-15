Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Groupon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Groupon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Get Groupon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.