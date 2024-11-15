GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after buying an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $94.46 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

