GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,507,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,039,613 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Stock Down 3.2 %

GSK Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in GSK by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.