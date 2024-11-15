Haitham Khouri Sells 80,156 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Haitham Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $964,000.00.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Perimeter Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.16. 1,593,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

