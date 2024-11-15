Haitham Khouri Sells 80,156 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Haitham Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $964,000.00.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %
Perimeter Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.16. 1,593,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on PRM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
