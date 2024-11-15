Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.60.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.