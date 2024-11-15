Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

