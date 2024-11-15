Haverford Trust Co Buys 1,557 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EL opened at $64.82 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

