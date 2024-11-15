Haverford Trust Co Has $709,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $140.09 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

