Haverford Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,592 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,265,473,000 after buying an additional 1,943,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,565,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $378,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,340,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $363,153,000 after acquiring an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

