HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Phillip G. Billington Sells 3,897 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,386. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

