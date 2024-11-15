HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at BTIG Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HQY. Bank of America upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.85. 517,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,497. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

