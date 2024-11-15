HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) to Deliver Investor Presentation

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. disclosed on November 15, 2024, that its management will commence the delivery of an investor presentation, as outlined in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The said presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and will be officially presented beginning November 15, 2024.

As per the filing, the information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the investor presentation (Exhibit 99.1), should not be considered as “filed” for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, amended (the “Exchange Act”). Additionally, this information is not to be regarded as incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly referenced in such a filing. The content under Item 7.01 in this report is not an admission to the materiality of any information in the Form 8-K filing.

HeartCore Enterprises confirmed that it is an emerging growth company according to Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and intends to opt out of utilizing the extended transition period for adherence to any new or revised financial accounting standards, as stipulated under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The Company registered its Common Stock under the ticker symbol “HTCR” on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Furthermore, in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report has been signed on behalf of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. by Sumitaka Yamamoto, the Chief Executive Officer.

The Form 8-K also includes a list of exhibits, with Exhibit 99.1 containing the investor presentation to be distributed by the management. Another exhibit, labeled as 104, comprises the Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

