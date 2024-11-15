Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.33. 67,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 16,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

