Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hongkong Land Stock Down 1.7 %
HNGKY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 3,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.
About Hongkong Land
