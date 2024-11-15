Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 1.7 %

HNGKY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 3,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

