Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,976.0 days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

About Hoshizaki

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.