Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 131,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,142. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOTH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Articles

