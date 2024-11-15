Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 418,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,529. The stock has a market cap of $539.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This represents a 71.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The trade was a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

