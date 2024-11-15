Huntington National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 921,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

