Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 7,361,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,226. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.